Biden Praises Benedict's 'devotion To The Church'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden praises Benedict's 'devotion to the Church'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, on Saturday mourned the passing of former pope Benedict XVI, praising his "devotion to the Church." The late pope "will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith," Biden, only the second Catholic to serve as US president, said in a statement.

Biden recalled having spent time with then-Pope Benedict at the Vatican in 2011 and said he would "always remember his generosity and welcome." He added: "May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all." Outgoing House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is also a Catholic, praised Benedict in a statement as "a global leader whose devotion, scholarship and hopeful message stirred the hearts of people of all faiths.

" Biden's relationship with the US Catholic Church has been complicated. Some conservative bishops favor denying him communion because of his support of abortion rights.

But in a long and friendly Vatican visit in 2021, Pope Francis -- seen as far more liberal than his predecessor -- told Biden he should continue receiving communion.

Before rising to the papacy, Benedict supported denying communion to Catholic politicians who consistently support abortion rights.

A Vatican statement issued after Pope Benedict's 2011 meeting with Biden did not touch on the subject.

