Biden predicts Democratic victory in make-or-break Virginia

Alexandria, United States, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Virginians voted for their next governor Tuesday in a bruising, bitterly-fought election that has turned into a margin-of-error skirmish in a state Joe Biden swept last year -- in a sign of the president's changing political fortunes.

A harbinger of the parties' prospects in next year's midterm elections, the race between former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin was expected to be a comfortable Democratic win but has instead narrowed to a toss-up.

A private equity multi-millionaire who has never run for office defeating a former popular Democratic governor would look like a disaster for the president going into the all-important 2022 races that will determine who controls Congress.

But Biden voiced confidence in victory for McAuliffe several hours after polls opened, as he addressed reporters on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"We're going to win. I think we're going to win in Virginia. You know, you're reporting it being close. The race is very close. It's about who shows up, who turns out," Biden said.

After spending most of the campaign in the runner-up spot, Youngkin, who has poured at least $20 million of his own fortune into the race, has a slight edge in the final polling.

"Today is your last shot to cast your vote and bring a new day to the Commonwealth of Virginia," he tweeted after greeting voters at a middle school in Chantilly.

If he wins, Youngkin's campaign will likely become a blueprint for Republicans across the country as they strategize on how to deal with the specter of Donald Trump in the midterms.

The Democratic faithful badly wanted the race to be a referendum on Trump but in reality he has had little to do with the campaign and is unlikely to be the galvanizing nemesis they had hoped for.

Early in the campaign, Youngkin accepted Trump's endorsement and has steered clear of criticizing the twice-impeached former president.

But he has also pointedly avoided standing next to the Republican leader, who is seen as toxic among independents in much of Virginia, or presenting himself as a Trump acolyte.

A McAuliffe loss would almost certainly spook moderates on Capitol Hill and drive some away from supporting Biden's stalled $3 trillion vision for remaking the economy.

The long delays on passing promised social welfare and infrastructure packages are an echo of 2009-10, when the Democrats suffered big losses amid gridlock in Washington. A win, however, could embolden them to speed things up in Congress.

Elections are also being held in multiple other states including New York, where voters are choosing a new mayor, and in New Jersey, where a Democratic governor seeks re-election in another nationalized race.

But Virginia is where the battle lines appear most visibly drawn in the Biden-Trump proxy war.

McAuliffe sent out a campaign email mid-afternoon describing himself as "a nervous wreck" over the prospect of a Youngkin win and "four years of conspiracy theories and extremist politics." "Virginia Democrats have shown tremendous enthusiasm over the last few days and things are looking good for us," he said. "But with a race that some pundits have said is within a tenth of a percentage point, I just can't sit still." As he tries to mount a return to an office he held four years ago, McAuliffe must negotiate significant headwinds, with the majority party in Washington usually incurring losses during a president's first term.

Youngkin has been performing his own high-wire act, as the vast majority of Republicans believe Trump's false claims that the presidency was stolen in a fraudulent election, making acknowledging the truth politically risky.

He has instead turned the conversation to local "culture war" issues like abortion, mask mandates and the teaching of America's racial history.

McAuliffe took an early lead in the race but his seven-point cushion has evaporated. The latest polling average by political analysis website FiveThirtyEight shows Youngkin ahead by one point.

Leaning into his image as the establishment candidate, the 64-year-old McAuliffe has sold himself as a former incumbent who brought back jobs after the worldwide financial crisis of 2008, and has pledged to repeat the trick for the pandemic.

With polls closing at 7.00 pm (2300 GMT), election boards are expected first to report results from early voting and absentee ballots received before election day.