Biden Predicts Final-hour Shift To Democrats Before Midterms

Published October 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday predicted a final-hour shift in favor of the Democrats in the midterm elections, saying that the economy, seen as the party's weakest issue, is steadily improving.

"It's been back and forth, with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth," Biden told reporters at the White House, three weeks before elections deciding control of Congress.

"Polls have been all over the place. I think we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days," Biden said.

Recent polls show momentum rising on the Republican side, with voters increasingly anxious about high inflation and likely to punish the Democrats on November 8.

Biden's party currently has a razor-thin majority in Congress but Republican leaders say they will block his legislation if they take over the legislature.

Biden, however, maintained an upbeat outlook, also telling MSNBC in an interview late Friday that he intends to seek a second term in 2024, despite already being the oldest person ever in his office. He turns 80 next month.

"I have not made that formal decision but it's my intention, my intention to run again, and we have time to make that decision," Biden told MSNBC.

Asked what the first lady, who is widely judged to be a powerful voice behind the scenes in the White House, thinks of him seeking a second term, Biden indicated she was in favor.

"Dr Biden, my wife, thinks that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't walk away from it," he said.

