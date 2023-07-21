Open Menu

Biden Promises 'American Dream' In Shipyard Speech On Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Biden promises 'American dream' in shipyard speech on economy

Philadelphia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday visited a shipyard symbolizing the industrial boom he hopes will put wind in his re-election campaign's sails, even if polls show most Americans cool on him continuing as their economic captain.

The Democrat's pitch at the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was simple.

"Bidenomics is just another way of saying, 'restore the American dream,'" he said. "This is a new day." What he calls "Bidenomics" revolves around bringing back manufacturing after decades of offshoring and the hollowing out of industrial towns.

It's a strategy kickstarted by the Inflation Reduction Act, which poured almost $500 billion in spending and tax breaks into green energy, as well as other legislative wins that are funding infrastructure and semiconductor development.

The main focus of this path back to industrial might is in high-tech areas like microchips and clean energy.

At the Philly Shipyard, Biden viewed work on steel plates going into a ship for use in building ocean wind farms.

"When I think climate, I think jobs, I think union jobs," Biden said to cheers from the audience at the shipyard. "We're creating jobs in America and we're exporting American products."More generally, Biden can point to a surprisingly strong, stable recovery from the Covid pandemic-induced slump.

Related Topics

Philadelphia From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

7 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

7 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

9 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

9 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

9 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

9 hours ago
World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

9 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

9 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

9 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

9 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous