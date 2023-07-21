Biden promises 'American dream' in shipyard speech on economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Philadelphia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday visited a shipyard symbolizing the industrial boom he hopes will put wind in his re-election campaign's sails, even if polls show most Americans cool on him continuing as their economic captain.

The Democrat's pitch at the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was simple.

"Bidenomics is just another way of saying, 'restore the American dream,'" he said. "This is a new day." What he calls "Bidenomics" revolves around bringing back manufacturing after decades of offshoring and the hollowing out of industrial towns.

It's a strategy kickstarted by the Inflation Reduction Act, which poured almost $500 billion in spending and tax breaks into green energy, as well as other legislative wins that are funding infrastructure and semiconductor development.

The main focus of this path back to industrial might is in high-tech areas like microchips and clean energy.

At the Philly Shipyard, Biden viewed work on steel plates going into a ship for use in building ocean wind farms.

"When I think climate, I think jobs, I think union jobs," Biden said to cheers from the audience at the shipyard. "We're creating jobs in America and we're exporting American products."More generally, Biden can point to a surprisingly strong, stable recovery from the Covid pandemic-induced slump.