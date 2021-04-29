UrduPoint.com
Biden Promises Bright Future For America's 'forgotten' Workers

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will urge massive government spending to support the middle class and America's "forgotten" workers Wednesday in a sunny yet audacious speech before a deeply divided Congress.

Addressing a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will hail what he calls "stunning" success in vaccinating Americans -- a national effort that has transformed the country from coronavirus catastrophe to leader in global recovery.

"Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again," he was to say, according to excerpts released by the White House.

With solid approval ratings and a Democratic congressional majority -- albeit razor thin -- Biden is riding that momentum to promote an economic program he says will raise millions of blue collar Americans into the middle class.

"You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you," Biden was to say, before going on to promise Americans "good-paying jobs that can't be outsourced." Biden's bid to woo the "forgotten" voter -- a direct borrowing from Donald Trump's populist lexicon -- will be backed up by his announcement of a program to pour billions of Dollars into education and childcare.

The spending spree, dubbed the American Families Plan, will be cast as a historic move to redress economic inequality.

To pay for it, Biden wants to reverse tax cuts for the rich that his Republican predecessor Trump pushed through in 2017.

"I think what you'll hear the president say tonight is that we really have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to seize the moment, to make these investments," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on CNN.

In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden will echo his mantra that "America is back" -- both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

When it comes to foreign policy, he "will talk about his commitment to reengaging with the world," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

On domestic issues, Biden will make the case for a lengthy Democratic wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control -- some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

