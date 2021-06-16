UrduPoint.com
Biden, Putin Handshake Kicks Off Geneva Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Biden, Putin handshake kicks off Geneva summit

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin kicked off their summit Wednesday with a handshake outside the Geneva villa where the two presidents plan to confront each other over the worst US-Russia tensions in years.

Following an introduction by their host, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Biden extended his arm for his first handshake with Putin since taking office in January.

"It's always better to meet face to face," Biden said as the two men sat down with their top diplomats, kicking off the summit, where ghosts of the Cold War hovered over modern-day US concerns about Russian cyberattacks and what the White House sees as a dangerous authoritarian drift.

Striking a positive note, Putin said he hoped the "meeting will be productive" as the tete-a-tete opened.

The setting -- a sumptuous villa overlooking Lake Geneva -- may be picturesque, but a gruelling diplomatic face-off that could last up to five hours awaits, with no food breaks planned.

"There will be no breaking of bread," a senior US official said.

