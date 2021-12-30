UrduPoint.com

Biden, Putin To Discuss Ukraine Crisis In New Call

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 11:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak Thursday in a latest effort to defuse tensions surrounding Moscow's military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

It will be the second telephone call in less than a month between the two leaders, with Biden in early December warning Putin of "severe consequences" if Russian troops invaded.

Biden, who is at his home in Delaware for the New Year's holiday, will stress that Washington is looking for a "diplomatic path" out of the crisis, a senior administration official told reporters.

"But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine," Biden will tell Putin, the official said, adding that Washington remained "gravely concerned" about the military build-up and wanted to see the Russian forces return "to their regular training areas."The call is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm (2030 GMT) in Washington, the White House said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the call, saying it would take place Thursday evening Russian time.

