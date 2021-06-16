UrduPoint.com
Biden, Putin Upbeat As Geneva Summit Starts

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Biden, Putin upbeat as Geneva summit starts

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin sounded upbeat Wednesday as they sat down for talks at a plush villa in Geneva for their first summit.

"I hope our meeting will be productive," Putin said, thanking the US leader for "this initiative to meet today", while Biden said: "It is always better to meet face to face".

