Biden, Putin Upbeat As Geneva Summit Starts
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:30 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin sounded upbeat Wednesday as they sat down for talks at a plush villa in Geneva for their first summit.
"I hope our meeting will be productive," Putin said, thanking the US leader for "this initiative to meet today", while Biden said: "It is always better to meet face to face".