Biden Ramps Up US Refugee Admissions To 125,000 Per Year

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Washington, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his intention to massively increase the cap on annual refugee admissions to the United States, which fell to a historical low under Donald Trump.

In line with a campaign promise, Biden said he would set at 125,000 the cap on admissions as part of the country's refugee resettlement program, against 15,000 for the current fiscal year.

