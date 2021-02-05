Biden ramps up US refugee admissions to 125,000 per year

Washington, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his intention to massively increase the cap on annual refugee admissions to the United States, which fell to a historical low under Donald Trump.

In line with a campaign promise, Biden said he would set at 125,000 the cap on admissions as part of the country's refugee resettlement program, against 15,000 for the current fiscal year.