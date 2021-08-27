Biden reaffirms Aug 31 troop pullout deadline from Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday reaffirmed August 31 as the deadline for US troops to leave Afghanistan, in the wake of a deadly attack on Kabul airport.

Biden, who earlier vowed to continue the evacuation of civilians from Kabul, said there remained an "opportunity for the next several days, between now and the 31st, to be able to get them out.

""Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that's what we should do. I think they are right."