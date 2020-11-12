UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Reassures Asian Allies On Defense Commitments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Biden reassures Asian allies on defense commitments

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden rang round allies in Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo Thursday, vowing to repair frayed partnerships and reaffirming mutual-defense pacts thrown in doubt by the current White House.

A day after Biden's series of "America is back" calls with European leaders, the former vice president spoke to Australia's Scott Morrison, South Korea's Moon Jae-in and the recently installed Japanese leader Yoshihide Suga.

All three men had already congratulated Biden on his recent election victory over Donald Trump, despite the incumbent's refusal to concede.

Biden's call with Suga included a stark warning from the Japanese prime minister that the "security situation is increasingly severe" around the region, according to an account of the call from Japanese officials.

Suga's unusually frank analysis was met with Biden expressing his "deep commitment to the defense of Japan" and to decades-old treaty obligations, according to his transition team.

During the four-year Trump administration, America's regional allies often questioned whether the mercurial president would uphold long-standing promises to defend them in the event of a military conflagration.

In a move likely to cause protest in Beijing, Biden reportedly confirmed this defence commitment extended to the Senkakus, an uninhabited island chain claimed by both Japan and China which has been a potential flashpoint for decades.

In a separate 14-minute call with Moon, Biden was said to have described the US-South Korea alliance as "the linchpin of security and prosperity" in the region, and vowed to work together on "shared challenges" such as North Korea and climate change.

Trump had publicly mulled withdrawing troops from Japan and South Korea, where more than 20,000 US military personnel are currently stationed to deter any North Korean military action.

South Korea's presidential Blue House said Moon and Biden had agreed to meet "as soon as possible" after the American's inauguration.

In his call with Australia's leader, Biden received an invitation to visit next year for the 70th anniversary of a security treaty between the two countries.

Biden also reportedly noted the importance of "confronting climate change", which Australia's conservative government has been notably slow to tackle, despite being party to the Paris climate accord.

Morrison described the call as "very warm" and said Biden did not raise the issue of net-zero carbon targets, focusing instead on "emissions reduction technologies".

Biden served for decades on the US Senate foreign relations committee -- which saw him travel around the world meeting foreign leaders.

He also served as vice president to Barack Obama, who spent much of his presidency promoting America as a "Pacific power".

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Protest World Barack Obama Australia China White House Visit Trump Sydney Beijing Paris Tokyo Seoul Alliance Japan South Korea North Korea Event From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone ta ..

1 minute ago

PCB confirms appointments of Younis and Arshad

4 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei’s ICT Competition 5th batch exami ..

7 minutes ago

Covid-19 update

9 minutes ago

AJK President says State of Junagarh is an integra ..

13 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 November 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.