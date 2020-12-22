Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Newark, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs.

The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

His wife Jill received the shot earlier, the presidential transition team said.

Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get the vaccine and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."