UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Live On TV

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Newark, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs.

The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

His wife Jill received the shot earlier, the presidential transition team said.

Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get the vaccine and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."

Related Topics

Wife Newark TV

Recent Stories

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

17 minutes ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

4 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.