Biden Releases Latest Tax Returns Hours Before Trump Debate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden released his tax returns for the last four years Tuesday just hours before he debates President Donald Trump, who faces criticism for paying almost no Federal tax.

The former vice president and his wife Jill Biden, an educator, paid $299,346 in federal income taxes for 2019, according to forms filed with the Internal Revenue Service and released by Biden's campaign.

The amount stands in sharp contrast to Trump, who claims to be a billionaire businessman but paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

