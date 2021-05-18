UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Releases Tax Return, Restoring Tradition Trump Broke

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Biden releases tax return, restoring tradition Trump broke

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned just over $600,000 last year, their tax return showed Monday, though the real news was that the document got released at all.

Presidents have traditionally made public their annual tax returns, which detail sources of income and taxes paid, in the name of transparency.

Donald Trump famously broke with this, refusing during his one-term presidency to come clean about his finances or the true state of his property and branding empire.

In their joint tax return for 2020, Biden and his wife Jill, a community college professor, reported Federal adjusted gross income of $607,336.

They paid $157,414 in federal income tax, an effective rate of 25.9 percent. They also paid $28,794 income tax to their home state, Delaware.

Biden's number two, Vice President Kamala Harris, is several rungs above him on the financial ladder.

The former California senator released a joint tax return with her lawyer husband Doug Emhoff reporting federal adjusted gross income of $1,695,225.

They paid $621,893 in federal income tax, amounting to a rate of 36.7 percent. They also paid $125,004 in California income tax and Emhoff paid $56,997 in Washington, DC.

Emhoff was a high-profile entertainment industry lawyer and took a leave of absence from his firm when Harris was named Biden's running mate.

The tax returns confirm one thing: both the first and second families could be paying more in taxes if Biden gets his massive American Families Plan education and social spending package passed by Congress.

Under current proposals, the plan would be funded in part by raising the tax top rate for the most wealthy Americans. Those earning less than $400,000 a year, Biden says, would see no increase.

Related Topics

Education Washington Trump Wife Congress 2020 All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

11 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

10 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

10 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.