UrduPoint.com

Biden Reluctant To Remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards From Terror List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Biden reluctant to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards from terror list

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden seems increasingly determined to keep the "terrorist" designation on Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which Tehran is demanding be removed before it returns to a deal on curbing its nuclear programme.

"Each side is just hoping that the other would blink first," Ali Vaez, an Iran expert from the International Crisis Group, a conflict-prevention think tank, told AFP.

Negotiations opened a year ago in Vienna to revive the landmark 2015 agreement that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States walked out of the agreement in 2018 and reinstated economic sanctions against Tehran, which in response, shrugged off restrictions imposed on its nuclear activities.

Biden wants Iran to return to the agreement, provided that Iran resumes those commitments.

Despite early hopes, the talks are deadlocked and the emissaries have not been in the Austrian capital since March 11.

However, a draft compromise is still on the table, after resolution of most of the thorniest issues.

The fate of the Guards is the final obstacle blocking the talks: the Islamic Republic is demanding the removal of its elite ideological force from the US blacklist of "foreign terrorist organizations." The Iranians argue that it was only added to the list by Trump to increase pressure on them after the US exit from the 2015 agreement, also known by its acronym, the JCPOA.

But the Americans have shot back that the subject is in no way related to the nuclear issue.

"If Iran wants sanctions lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they'll need to address concerns of ours that go beyond the JCPOA," State Department spokesman Ned price said this week.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Iran Nuclear Trump Vienna Tehran Price United States Tank March 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

9 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

9 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.