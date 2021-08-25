Biden remarks on Afghanistan delayed by 4.5 hours to 4:30 pm (2030 GMT): W.House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the final stages of the evacuation from Afghanistan at 4:30 pm (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House said, after a delay of more than four hours.

Biden had originally been scheduled to speak to the nation at midday from the White House after meeting virtually with the G7 group. Officials did not give a reason for the delay.