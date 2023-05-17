Biden, Republicans meet for debt showdown as default looms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Joe Biden and Republican leaders readied for high-stakes talks Tuesday to avert a catastrophic debt default, as the White House said the president may cut short an upcoming Asia tour to tackle the crisis.

Biden is "reevaluating" his trip plans due to the ongoing stalemate, a White House spokesperson confirmed, adding he still intended to attend a G7 summit in Tokyo.

The two sides have accused each other of failing to take the default threat seriously ahead of the talks, which are due to get underway at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) in Washington.

The Treasury has warned of "catastrophic" consequences if the US runs out of cash to pay its bills, which would leave it unable to pay Federal workers and trigger a likely surge in interest rates with knock-on effects for businesses and mortgage holders -- and financial markets around the world.

Fresh data reinforces the prospect of default "potentially as early as June 1," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Monday in a letter to House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The two parties remain sharply divided on the issue, with Republicans insisting Biden agree to significant spending cuts in exchange for their support to raise the debt ceiling.

Democrats have been calling for a "clean" increase of the borrowing limit with no strings attached, and have accused Republicans of using extreme tactics to push their political agenda ahead of the so-called "X-date" at which the US starts defaulting on its debts.

In a sign that the threat of default is drawing closer, more than 140 of America's top chief executives sent a letter to Biden and congressional leaders stressing the need for an agreement.

"We strongly urge that an accord be reached quickly so that the country can avert this potentially devastating scenario," the letter signed by the CEOs from Pfizer and Morgan Stanley, among others, said.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office forecasts that the X-date could be reached by June 15.