Biden revokes Ethiopia trade preferences as Tigray war intensifies

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Tuesday booted Ethiopia from a vital trade pact due to rights concerns as the historic US ally declared a state of emergency over rebel advances north of the capital.

Frustrated after repeated warnings to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about suffering in the nearly year-old war, the Biden administration said it was removing Ethiopia, as well as coup-hit Guinea and Mali, from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

In a notice to Congress, Biden said that Ethiopia's eligibility would end on January 1 over "gross violations of internationally recognized human rights." AGOA, a landmark 2000 law credited with boosting industry in sub-Saharan Africa, removed US duties on most exports if countries adhere to good governance.

The Tigray war has generated accounts of massacres, mass rapes and widespread hunger in what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described as "acts of ethnic cleansing." Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said Thursday there could no longer be "business as usual" with Ethiopia's government which he accused of intentionally hindering humanitarian aid.

"No government can tolerate an armed insurgency -- we get that -- but no government should be adopting policies or allowing practices that result in mass starvation of its own citizens," Feltman said at the US Institute of Peace.

Ethiopia, which in recent weeks has lobbied to stay in AGOA, said it was "extremely disappointed" by the decision.

"These actions will reverse significant economic gains in our country and unfairly impact and harm women and children," a trade ministry statement said.

Ethiopia's exports to the United States have risen from $28 million in 2000 to nearly $300 million in 2020, with almost half the goods falling under AGOA, according to Abiy's government.

Later on Tuesday the US State Department also issued a new "Do not travel" advisory for Ethiopia and said American citizens "should consider departing now" on commercial airlines.

- Rebel gains - Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace prize in 2019, launched the military campaign in November 2020 after attacks on the Federal army by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The rebels in recent days have claimed control of two key cities and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.

Authorities ordered residents of the capital to register their firearms as state-affiliated media announced a nationwide state of emergency.

Feltman, the US envoy, said Washington had directly warned TPLF leaders not to advance on the capital and instead to pursue talks.

He voiced exasperation at allegations in Addis Ababa that the United States is seeking to overthrow Abiy and install a government along the lines of late strongman Meles Zenawi, a former TPLF chairman.

"That is just not true," Feltman said.

But Cameron Hudson, a former US official now at the Atlantic Council, questioned the timing of the long-expected AGOA decision just as rebels advanced.

It "could end up looking like regime change depending on how things play out," he tweeted.

