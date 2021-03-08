UrduPoint.com
Biden Salutes Pope's 'historic' Visit To Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Biden salutes Pope's 'historic' visit to Iraq

Washington, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden welcomed the "historic" visit by Pope Francis to Iraq on Monday, saying it sent an "important" message of brotherhood and peace.

"To see Pope Francis visit ancient religious sites, including the biblical birthplace of Abraham, spend time with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, and offer prayers in Mosul -- a city that only a few years ago endured the depravity and intolerance of a group like ISIS -- is a symbol of hope for the entire world.

" Biden wrote.

The 84-year-old's packed three-day visit passed off without a hitch despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic. He covered more than 900 miles (1,400 kilometers) inside the conflict-ravaged country.

