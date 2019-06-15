UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Sanders To Face Off As 1st Democratic Debate Line-up Set

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Biden, Sanders to face off as 1st Democratic debate line-up set

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Democratic Party on Friday announced its line-ups for the debut debate of the 2020 presidential cycle -- a crowded, two-night affair that will see frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders square off in a highly anticipated match-up.

Twenty Democrats will take the stage in prime time on June 26 and 27 in Miami -- in two groups of 10 -- as they battle to become the nominee who will challenge President Donald Trump for the White House next year.

Former US vice president Biden, the unequivocal frontrunner, and liberal senator Sanders, who is polling in second, will be among 10 candidates sharing the stage on the second night.

They will be joined by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has surged from obscurity into fourth place in early polling, and fifth place Senator Kamala Harris, who launched her campaign to strong buzz but has struggled to maintain momentum.

That leaves liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is polling in third place and whose star has risen recently, as the clear headliner on the first night.

Her Primary on-stage rivals will be ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke and Senator Cory Booker.

With the opening debate now set, the political stakes of the primary race were becoming clearer.

Warren squares off against several lower-polling rivals scrambling for a breakout moment.

Joining her will be New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro, the only Latino in the 2020 race; former congressman John Delaney; congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Governor Jay Inslee; Senator Amy Klobuchar; and congressman Tim Ryan.

But the second night's broadcast may ultimately score more eyeballs given it features the lion's share of popular candidates.

In addition to the top-tier candidates, Day 2 will include Senator Michael Bennet; Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, congressman Eric Swalwell; best-selling author on spirituality Marianne Williamson; and technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debates will give unprecedented public exposure for candidates like Williamson and Yang, who are new to the political realm.

Yang, a 44-year-old Asian-American, has proposed a Universal Basic Income of $1,000 per month for every American adult to help address the growing threat of automation.

"My dreams are coming true," he tweeted after the debate line-up was announced.

The debate, two hours per night, will air live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

A manual random drawing to determine the line-ups was held at NBC news headquarters in New York, conducted in the presence of Democratic National Committee (DNC) officials and candidate representatives.

The 2020 Democratic race features the largest primary field in modern history, and the party was not able to accommodate all candidates.

Congressman Seth Moulton, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida failed to meet the polling and fund-raising criteria set by the DNC and were not invited to attend.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Washington White House Trump Castro Montana San Antonio South Bend Miami New York Florida May June Democrats 2020 All From Share Race

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

9 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

9 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

9 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

9 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.