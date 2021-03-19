Biden says 100 million US vaccines target will be met this week

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Thursday that his goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in office would be met on Friday, far in advance of the original target.

"I'm proud to announce tomorrow..., we will have met my goal," he said in a White House speech.

Biden initially said he wanted 100 million doses administered within 100 days but that target would have been reached in less than 60.