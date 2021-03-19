UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says 100 Million US Vaccines Target Will Be Met This Week

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden says 100 million US vaccines target will be met this week

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Thursday that his goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days in office would be met on Friday, far in advance of the original target.

"I'm proud to announce tomorrow..., we will have met my goal," he said in a White House speech.

Biden initially said he wanted 100 million doses administered within 100 days but that target would have been reached in less than 60.

Related Topics

White House Million

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 hour ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

1 hour ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

2 minutes ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.