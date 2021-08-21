UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Allies Not Questioning US 'credibility'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden says allies not questioning US 'credibility'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday said he has not seen America's allies question US credibility over the conduct of its withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country.

"I have seen no question of credibility from our allies around the world," Biden said in a White House address, saying the United States was in "close operational coordination with NATO" on the evacuation operation in Kabul and was "also facilitating flights for our allies and our partners."sms-mlm/ec

