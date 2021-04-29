Biden says America is 'on the move again'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that America is "on the move again" at the start of a rousing speech to Congress, calling for trillions of Dollars to rebuild the post-Covid US middle class and its "forgotten" workers.

Lauding the success of mass vaccination against Covid-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that "in America, we always get up." "America is ready for takeoff," he said. "We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: there is no quit in America." Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day in office, called the vaccine rollout one of "the greatest logistical achievements" in the nation's history.

But he quickly turned to insisting that this national effort must now be focused on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality with "the largest jobs plan since World War II.

" In a line that could have come from his populist Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Biden said working class Americans had been ignored and that his plans would give them a chance.

"You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you," Biden said, before going on to promise Americans "good-paying jobs that can't be outsourced." In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden echoed his almost daily mantra that "America is back" -- both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

When it comes to foreign policy, he underlined Washington's return to international partnerships damaged under Trump.

On domestic issues, Biden was making the case for a lengthy Democratic wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control -- some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.