UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says America Is 'on The Move Again'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Biden says America is 'on the move again'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that America is "on the move again" at the start of a rousing speech to Congress, calling for trillions of Dollars to rebuild the post-Covid US middle class and its "forgotten" workers.

Lauding the success of mass vaccination against Covid-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that "in America, we always get up." "America is ready for takeoff," he said. "We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: there is no quit in America." Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day in office, called the vaccine rollout one of "the greatest logistical achievements" in the nation's history.

But he quickly turned to insisting that this national effort must now be focused on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality with "the largest jobs plan since World War II.

" In a line that could have come from his populist Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Biden said working class Americans had been ignored and that his plans would give them a chance.

"You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that's rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you," Biden said, before going on to promise Americans "good-paying jobs that can't be outsourced." In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden echoed his almost daily mantra that "America is back" -- both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

When it comes to foreign policy, he underlined Washington's return to international partnerships damaged under Trump.

On domestic issues, Biden was making the case for a lengthy Democratic wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control -- some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

Related Topics

World Police Washington Trump Congress World War TV From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

7 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

9 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

10 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

10 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.