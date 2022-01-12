Biden Says Backs Change To Key Senate Rule To Pass Voting Reforms
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden said he supports throwing out a Senate rule requiring supermajorities so that his Democratic Party can pass sweeping voting rights reforms.
If Republicans block the reforms, there will be "no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster," Biden said in a speech in Atlanta, Georgia. "I support changing the Senate rules."