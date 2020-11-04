UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Believes He Is 'on Track' To Win US Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Biden says believes he is 'on track' to win US election

Wilmington, United States, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden said early Wednesday he believes he is "on track" to defeating US President Donald Trump, and called for Americans to have patience with vote-counting as several swing states remain up in the air.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden told supporters in nationally broadcast remarks delivered in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, adding: "It ain't over until every vote is counted."The 77-year-old former vice president also said he was "confident" about the state of Arizona, a battleground that Trump won in 2016 but which Biden was substantially leading in with about 77 percent of ballots counted.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Wilmington 2016

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

9 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

11 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.