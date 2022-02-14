UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'decency' Demands More NFL Diversity

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Biden says 'decency' demands more NFL diversity

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said Sunday "generic decency" demanded that the NFL improve its record of promoting head coaching diversity in the wake of recent allegations of racism.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl, Biden told NBC that he agreed with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who on Wednesday said the league had "fallen short" on hiring minority coaches.

"The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, "to manage," these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to," Biden said.

"I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency." The long-running issue surrounding the dearth of Black head coaches in the NFL has come under renewed scrutiny recently following the sacking of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Flores later filed a lawsuit against the league accusing it of racist hiring policies.

Goodell on Wednesday said the NFL planned to hire outside experts as part of a wide-ranging review over the failure of more African-Americans to be appointed to head coaching jobs.

"I think we've made a lot of progress in a lot of areas," Goodell said. "But not at the head coach...We have fallen short of that by a long shot." Asked on Sunday if he believed the NFL was being held to a higher standard over diversity, Biden said the league should be required to meet a "reasonable standard.""And, you know, the commissioner pointed out, they haven't lived up to what they committed to," Biden said.

"They haven't lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams, and whether or not, you know, Goodell says they're gonna take a look at what, whether they can meet the standard."

Related Topics

Minority Flores Progress Miami Sunday Coach Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

7 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

8 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

13 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>