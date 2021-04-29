Biden Says Does Not Seek 'escalation' With Putin
Thu 29th April 2021
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was not seeking to escalate tensions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after imposing sanctions over an array of concerns.
"I made very clear to Putin that we don't seek escalation but their actions have consequences," Biden said in an annual address to Congress.