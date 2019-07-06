UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says He Was Surprised By Harris Attack At Democrats' Debate

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Biden says he was surprised by Harris attack at Democrats' debate

Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Former US vice president Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Friday that he had not expected Senator Kamala Harris to confront him on racial issues during their 2020 Democratic presidential candidate debate.

"I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn't prepared for the person coming at me the way she came," Biden told CNN in a reference to Harris.

Harris notably accused Biden, a former senator from Delaware, of opposing the busing of black students to schools in white neighborhoods during the 1970s as part of efforts to desegregate schools.

Harris's exchange with Biden was seen as a standout moment during the two debates among the two dozen candidates seeking to become the Democratic standard-bearer against Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.

Harris, 54, the junior senator from California who is the only black woman in the 2020 race, surged in the polls following the debate, while the 76-year-old Biden saw his support slip.

Biden, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, America's first black president, told CNN he wasn't concerned because "the American people think they know me.

" He also said he had received numerous endorsements from black political leaders.

According to a RealClear politics average of national polls, Biden currently has the support of 26 percent of Democrats, with Harris next at 15 percent.

Biden was also asked by CNN how he would fare in a matchup with Trump.

"I beat him by just pointing out who I am and who he his, and what we're for and what he's against," Biden told CNN.

"This guy's the divider-in-chief. This guy is acting with racist policies. This guy is moving to foment hate, to split," he said.

"He's the bully that I've always stood up to," Biden said. "He's the bully who used to make fun, when I was a kid, of a stutter, and I smacked him in the mouth."Asked about that later in a scrum with reporters on the White House lawn, Trump replied, "I don't think I'm a bully. I don't like being taken advantage of."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Exchange White House Trump Split November Democrats Women 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

16 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

16 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

18 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

18 minutes ago

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.