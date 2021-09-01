Biden Says His Choice In Afghanistan Was 'leaving Or Escalating'
Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The choice for the United States in Afghanistan was either to withdraw from the country or escalate the conflict, President Joe Biden said Tuesday after the final US pullout.
"That was the choice: between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden said.