Biden says huge cyberattack cannot go 'unanswered'

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the perpetrators of a massive cyberattack on the US government must face consequences, and called out President Donald Trump over his response to the threat.

"We can't let this go unanswered," Biden said in pre-holiday remarks to the American people. "That means making clear and publicly who is responsible for the attack and taking meaningful steps to hold them in account.""This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch when he wasn't watching," Biden charged. "Rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will."sms-ec/acb