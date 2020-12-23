UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Huge Cyberattack Cannot Go 'unanswered'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Biden says huge cyberattack cannot go 'unanswered'

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that the perpetrators of a massive cyberattack on the US government must face consequences, and called out President Donald Trump over his response to the threat.

"We can't let this go unanswered," Biden said in pre-holiday remarks to the American people. "That means making clear and publicly who is responsible for the attack and taking meaningful steps to hold them in account.""This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch when he wasn't watching," Biden charged. "Rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will."sms-ec/acb

Related Topics

Attack Trump Government

Recent Stories

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

31 minutes ago

UK Government Outcomes Lab publishes case study on ..

31 minutes ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

1 hour ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.