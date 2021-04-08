UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Huge Infrastructure Plan Needed For US To 'lead The World'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden says huge infrastructure plan needed for US to 'lead the world'

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Congress should pass his $2 trillion infrastructure plan to ensure US global leadership in the face of rising power China.

The huge revamp of transport links and investments in modern technologies are needed "so America can lead the world as it has historically done," Biden said in a White House speech.

