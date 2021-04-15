WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Wednesday officially announced his plans to end America's longest war and bring US troops home from Afghanistan, completing the military exit by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Speaking from the Treaty Room in the White House, Biden said that the U.S. "cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, and expecting a different result." "I am now the fourth United States president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats," Biden said. "I will not pass this responsibility onto a fifth." Biden said that he would begin to withdraw troops on May 1, the deadline for complete withdrawal outlined in a deal the Trump administration reached with the Taliban.

"It is time to end America's longest war. It is time for American troops to come home." In his speech, Biden made the case that the United States had only one real task in the country: ousting Al Qaeda and making sure that the country would never again be the launching pad for a terror attack on the United States, as it was on Sept. 11, 2001.

In announcing his decision, the president made only passing mention of the other objectives that had been used over the years to justify the continued American military presence: building a stable democracy, eradicating corruption and the drug trade, assuring an education for girls and opportunity for women, and supporting peace talks between the Taliban and the government.

All were noble goals, he suggested, but keeping American troops in the country until they were accomplished was a formula for a perpetual presence after the killing of Al Qaeda's leader, Osama bin Laden.

"We delivered justice to bin Laden a decade ago," he said "And we've stayed in Afghanistan for a decade since." For the United States, Biden's announcement was a humbling moment. The largely unsuccessful Afghan war was not only the longest in American history, it was one of the costliest — more than $2 trillion. Nearly 2,400 American service members were killed, more than 20,700 wounded.

The Biden administration shared the US decision with NATO allies this week, and other troops serving from allied countries in Afghanistan will also withdraw, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

NATO has about 7,000 non-American forces in the country, according to the alliance.

In addition to NATO, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that senior administration officials had reached out to about 50 members of Congress, 44 countries, the European Union and the Union Nations regarding Biden's decision. The White House's outreach would be ongoing, said Psaki.

Biden said he also spoke to President George W. Bush on Tuesday to inform him of his decision.

"While he and I have had many disagreement over policy throughout the years, we are absolutely united in our respect and support for the valour, courage and integrity of the women and men in the United States armed forces," Biden said.

Psaki said Biden also discussed the decision with President Barack Obama. In a statement Wednesday, Obama said Biden "made the right decision," adding that "after nearly two decades of putting our troops in harm's way, it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily, and that it's time to bring our remaining troops home." Biden's decision comes after a three-month Afghanistan policy review which determined that any national security threat from Afghanistan is at a "level that we can address it without a persistent military footprint in the country and without being at war with the Taliban," an administration official said.

Responding to questions about whether Biden was warned that peace would not be guaranteed in the region if the U.S. left, Psaki emphasized that Biden "asked for that review not to be sugar coated." Biden said that the United States will continue to support the Afghanistan government and will provide assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The U.S. will also continue diplomatic and humanitarian work in the country and will support peace talks.

"We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago," Biden said. "That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021." About 2,500 troops are serving in Afghanistan — the lowest number since 2001. At the height of the war, in 2011, there were 98,000 U.S. troops in the country, according to the Department of Defence.

U.S. troops invaded Afghanistan in 2001, toppling the Taliban government that had sheltered Al Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.