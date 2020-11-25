Biden says Kerry appointment shows new US 'determination' on climate

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that his appointment of John Kerry as US climate envoy showed his determination to be bold in fighting global warming.

"I don't for a minute underestimate the difficulties of meeting my bold commitments to fighting climate change.

But at the same time, no one should underestimate for a minute my determination to do just that," Biden said as he introduced the former secretary of state as part of his national security team.