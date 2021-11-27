UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Likely To Speak To Russian, Ukrainian Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden says likely to speak to Russian, Ukrainian leaders

Nantucket, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has said that he was likely to speak to the leaders of Russia or Ukraine in an attempt to defuse growing tension over a Russian military build-up.

"In all probability," Biden answered when asked by reporters during a vacation on the island of Nantucket if he will be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am concerned," he said, repeating his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity." Shortly before Biden spoke, the White House urged diplomatic efforts to "de-escalate" tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, talked with the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

"They discussed their shared concerns about ongoing Russian military activities near Ukraine's border and its harsh rhetoric towards Ukraine. They agreed that all sides should pursue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions," Horne said.

Sullivan "underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

The call came as Zelensky accused Russia of sending "very dangerous" signals on the border and said a coup plot involving Russian citizens had been uncovered in Ukraine.

Moscow, which backs separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and seized the Crimea region, has dismissed all accusations, blaming Ukraine and Washington for raising tensions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House Vladimir Putin United States Border All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

31 minutes ago
 UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

11 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

11 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.