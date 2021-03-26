Biden says May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan will be 'hard to meet'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has said it will be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan as part of the deal with the Taliban, but stressed troops are not there indefinitely.

"It's going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline," Biden said at a Thursday press conference, adding, "It is not my intention to stay there for a long time. But the question is how and under what circumstances" does the withdrawal take place.

"But we are not staying a long time," he added.

Asked if U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan next year, Biden said: "I can't picture that being the case." Biden's comments came after Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan earlier this week. He met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US General Scott Miller, the top the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

Former President Donald Trump's administration signed the agreement with the Taliban last year. It called for all U.S. troops to leave the country by May 1 and for the Taliban to enter into peace talks with the Afghan government and commit to prevent Al Qaeda or other extremists from launching terrorist attacks from Afghanistan.

The peace process in. Afghanistan was facilitated by Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the United Nations secretary-general for Afghanistan gave a briefing to the UN Security Council about the situation in that country during which she sounded alarm about soaring rates of violence that continue to hamper humanitarian efforts and erode public confidence more broadly.

In a statement submitted to 15-member Council, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram called on all sides to work towards reduction of violence leading to a ceasefire-- a natural expectation from the peace process.

"Continuation of violence will strengthen the hands of 'spoilers', both within and outside Afghanistan, to subvert the peace negotiations and prevent a comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan," Ambassador Akram said.

About 2,500 U.S. troops are still in Afghanistan, where there has been in American military presence since a U.S.-led force toppled the Taliban regime in 2001 for sheltering Al Qaeda militants who staged the Sept. 11 terror attacks.