Biden Says No Campaign Rallies, EU Bars Visitors From US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Biden says no campaign rallies, EU bars visitors from US

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that he will not hold campaign rallies because of the coronavirus pandemic as the European Union reopened its borders to visitors from 15 countries -- but not the virus-stricken US, Brazil or Russia.

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, warned that the United States could see 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and several US states imposed 14-day quarantines on travelers from other states.

Biden, 77, delivered a blistering critique of his November opponent Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, saying the Republican president had "failed" the country.

The former vice president said he will not hold rallies during the outbreak, a move that is in stark contrast with Trump, who has already held large campaign gatherings.

"This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history," Biden said. "I'm going to follow the doc's orders -- not just for me but for the country -- and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies.

" In Brussels, the EU finalized the list of countries whose health situation was deemed safe enough to allow residents to enter the bloc starting on July 1.

The United States was notably excluded, along with Russia and Brazil.

Those on the list are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Japan, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Travelers from China, where the virus first emerged late last year, will be allowed on the condition that Beijing reciprocates and opens the door to EU residents.

The border relaxation, to be reviewed in two weeks and left to member states to implement, is a bid to help rescue the continent's battered tourism sector, which has been choked by a ban on non-essential travel in place since mid-March.

But with some 10.3 million known infections worldwide, the pandemic is "not even close to being over," the World Health Organization has warned.

