UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says No More US 'rolling Over' To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Biden says no more US 'rolling over' to Russia

Washington, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States will no longer be "rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions" and demanded release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In toughly worded remarks pivoting from his predecessor Donald Trump's muted approach to Moscow, Biden warned of "advancing authoritarianism" in China and Russia.

The speech at the State Department thrust Russia back onto the front burner of the US diplomatic agenda after four years during which Trump largely pushed the worsening relationship with Moscow to the side and consistently refused to criticize Putin.

Biden said that in his first phone call with the Russian leader since taking office on January 20 he "made it clear" to Putin that the relationship was changing.

"We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interest and our people," Biden said, highlighting a massive cyber attack and election interference blamed on Moscow.

"The days of the United States rolling over... are over," he said.

Biden also devoted part of his speech to unusually direct criticism of the authorities' treatment of Navalny -- comments that are sure to irk the Russian leadership.

Navalny, one of the last openly active opponents to Putin, narrowly escaped death from a severe poisoning which he blames on Russian security services.

He has now been imprisoned in Moscow, while thousands of people have been arrested for protesting on his behalf.

"The Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community," Biden said.

"Mr Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He's been targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without condition." Biden said there were areas where he was willing to work with the Kremlin, notably the New START treaty on curbing nuclear weapons, which the two countries extended for five years this week.

Trump had planned to let the treaty expire, citing what he said was Russia's non-compliance.

However, Biden's national security team argues that the world's two most heavily armed countries need to do everything possible to keep a cap on nuclear stockpiles.

"We will be more effective in dealing with Russia," Biden said, reiterating his frequent call during the speech for the United States to rebuild traditional alliances with democratic countries.

Earlier, Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned that Washington was planning measures against Russia "at a time and a manner of our choosing.""Unlike the previous administration, we will be taking steps to hold Russia accountable for the range of malign activities that it has undertaken," he said.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Attack Corruption World Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Vladimir Putin United States January All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

7 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

8 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

9 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.