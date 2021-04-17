UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says 'premature' To Know If Iran Talks Will Succeed

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Biden says 'premature' to know if Iran talks will succeed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Friday it was too early to know whether indirect talks underway with Iran would succeed in reviving a nuclear accord.

Biden said the United States does "not think that it's at all helpful" that Iran this week ramped up uranium enrichment, a move taken in response to sabotage on a nuclear facility believed to have been carried out by Israel.

"We are nonetheless pleased that Iran has continued to agree to engage in discussions," Biden said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"I think it's premature to make a judgment as to what the outcome will be, but I think we're still talking," Biden said.

He reiterated that he supported the 2015 agreement negotiated when he was vice president but would not make "major concessions" to return to it.

Former president Donald Trump trashed the agreement -- under which Iran was promised sanctions relief in return for major curbs on its nuclear program -- and instead imposed sweeping economic punishment including a unilateral ban on other nations buying its oil.

Iran wants the United States to lift sanctions before it rolls back the measures it took in protest which led the country away from compliance.

The State Department said Friday that the US delegation would remain in Vienna, where it is holding indirect talks with Iran through European intermediaries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Israel Iran Nuclear Oil Trump Vienna United States 2015 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

7 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

8 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

8 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

8 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.