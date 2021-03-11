Biden says relief bill gives US workers 'fighting chance'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed the passage of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill in Congress, saying it gave American workers a "fighting chance.

""This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation -- the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going -- a fighting chance," Biden said in a statement.

He is due to sign the bill into law on Friday.