UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Relief Bill Gives US Workers 'fighting Chance'

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Biden says relief bill gives US workers 'fighting chance'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed the passage of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill in Congress, saying it gave American workers a "fighting chance.

""This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation -- the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going -- a fighting chance," Biden said in a statement.

He is due to sign the bill into law on Friday.

Related Topics

Congress

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

1 hour ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

2 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

1 hour ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

1 hour ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

3 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.