Biden Says 'remains To Be Seen' If He'll Seek Second Term

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Biden says 'remains to be seen' if he'll seek second term

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that he has yet to decide whether he will seek a second term in 2024, despite previously having stated he will run again.

Biden, who turns 80 in November, told CBS' "60 Minutes" program that reelection is his "intention." "But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," he said.

"It's much too early," Biden said, calling himself "a great respecter of fate.

" When it was pointed out that he was already the oldest person ever in the job, Biden shot back: "pretty good shape, huh?" To the question of whether he was fit, Biden said simply: "Watch me," arguing that the way to judge him was by his actions.

"It's a matter of that old expression of 'proof of the pudding,'" he said.

But Biden acknowledged that his low approval ratings reflected that the country is in "a really difficult time."Previously, the White House said repeatedly that Biden will run again in 2024.

