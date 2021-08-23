Biden says still hoping for Afghan airlift to end by Aug 31

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was still planning to finalize the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31, but left the door open to extending the deadline if necessary.

In a televised address from the White House on the chaotic exit, Biden said his "hope is we will not have to extend."But he added that "we'll see what we can do" if he is asked by foreign leaders to push back the deadline.