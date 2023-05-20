UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Still Optimistic On US Debt Talks

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Biden says still optimistic on US debt talks

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Talks to avoid a US debt default were on a knife edge Saturday as President Joe Biden warned he would not accept "extreme" Republican demands but said he remained optimistic.

"I still believe we'll be able to avoid a default and we'll get something decent done," he told reporters at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

With the Treasury Department warning that the US government could run out of money as early as June 1 -- triggering massive economic disruption in the world's biggest economy and likely around the globe -- the political battle in Washington has see-sawed without any clear sign of resolution.

Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are demanding steep budget cuts as a price for allowing an extension of the government's borrowing authority. The White House is seeking to whittle down Republican demands, while arguing that the traditionally uncontroversial annual debt ceiling increase is being weaponized for political gain.

Hopes for a settlement took a blow Friday when Republicans walked out of negotiations, declaring a "pause." However, the talks restarted hours later, leading White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to say "we are indeed optimistic." Biden, on the other side of the world for the gathering of rich democracies, was briefed on the situation early Saturday, which was still Friday night in Washington, the White House said.

Biden communications director Ben LaBolt said "Republicans are taking the economy hostage and pushing us to the brink of default, which could cost millions of jobs and tip the country into recession after two years of steady job and wage growth." While Biden will not accept "extreme" Republican policies, "there remains a path forward to arrive at a reasonable bipartisan agreement if Republicans come back to the table to negotiate in good faith," LaBolt said.

- Tax and spending - More borrowing is required by the US government just to meet expenditures already made, meaning that refusal by the Republicans to lift the debt ceiling would leave Washington unable to pay its bills, triggering an array of economic shockwaves.

Republicans argue that the more than $31 trillion in US national debt is too high to accept and that there should be agreement on getting the books more balanced, rather than simply authorizing a still-higher debt allowance.

Democrats say that they are willing to discuss the budget but that first the debt ceiling needs to be raised without condition so that the existing bills can be paid and US financial credibility preserved.

Briefly calling off the talks on Friday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said: "We've got to pause," because "we can't be spending any more money next year." But Biden's team says the raft of spending cuts being demanded by Republicans are fueled by the agenda of the party's increasingly dominant hard-right wing.

In his statement, LaBolt said that the Republican budget cuts would lead to large scale job losses and the weakening of social safety nets, while extending tax breaks for the wealthy. The counter-proposal from the White House is to raise taxes on the wealthy to improve revenue and to accept more limited spending cuts.

In his remarks to reporters, Biden expressed a willingness to be patient.

"It's a negotiation. It goes in stages," he said. Asked if he was worried, he replied: "Not at all."The US president leaves Japan for Washington on Sunday, cutting short a trip that had been set to take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia next week.

Related Topics

Resolution World Australia Washington Budget White House Job Hiroshima Lead Price Papua New Guinea Japan Money June Sunday All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relat ..

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relations

3 minutes ago
 Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher ..

Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher new era of prosperity in Balo ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architect ..

UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architectural provocation: curator Tabb ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &a ..

Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &amp; Electricity announce imple ..

27 minutes ago
 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledoni ..

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.