Biden Says To Push Putin At Summit To Protect Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Biden says to push Putin at summit to protect human rights

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden pledged Sunday to tell Russian leader Vladimir Putin at their June summit that Washington will not let Moscow "abuse" human rights.

The face-to-face meeting with the Kremlin leader comes amid levels of tension not seen for years, with Washington now dialing back its ambitions to little more than establishing a relationship in which both sides understand each other and can work together in specific areas.

"I'll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not -- we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," Biden said in a speech on the summit, which is set for June 16.

Since taking office, Biden has imposed new sanctions against Moscow over what US authorities say was the Russian role in the massive SolarWinds cyber attack and repeated meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition, Washington has harshly criticized Moscow for the near-death poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of one of the last open opponents to Putin, Alexei Navalny.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

