Biden Says 'Trump Failed America' After Ex-president Announces Run

Published November 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden responded Wednesday to Donald Trump's announcement of another run for the White House by saying the Republican "failed" his country while in office.

"Donald Trump failed America," Biden said in a tweet from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.

This accompanied a video compilation saying Trump presided over "rigging economy for rich", "attacking health care", "coddling extremists", "attacking women's rights", and "inciting a violent mob" to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Later, while participating in a ceremonial mangrove planting with other G20 leaders, reporters asked Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron if they had reactions to the Trump announcement.

The two looked at each other briefly before Biden said "not really," while Macron remained silent.

