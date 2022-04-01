UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Unprecedented Use Of Oil Stockpile Will Ease US Fuel Costs 'pain'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Biden says unprecedented use of oil stockpile will ease US fuel costs 'pain'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden announced Thursday a record release from US strategic oil reserves to "ease the pain" of soaring domestic fuel prices, saying the "wartime" measure will defuse Russia's leverage as an energy power.

Biden laid out the giant release -- a million barrels of US government oil every day for six months -- in a speech where he blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for causing fuel cost increases and also accused big oil companies of putting profits ahead of the national interest.

The bold measure, by far the biggest use of the strategic stockpile in history, aims to cool down the overheated global oil market and calm inflationary shockwaves ripping through the American economy.

In addition to the main US contribution, other countries have agreed to dip into their own reserves in a coordinated approach, the White House said, without saying which nations were participating.

"It will provide a historic amount of supply for a historic amount of time," Biden said, calling the use of reserves a "wartime bridge" to get the country through until oil companies ramp up production.

In the meantime, the daily US oil injection will "ease the pain that families are feeling," Biden said.

Struggling with bad poll numbers and November's looming midterm elections, when Republicans are forecast to take over Congress from the Democrats, the president is scrambling to distance himself from the spiralling prices -- and show he has solutions.

The Democrat called cost increases the "Putin price hike," underlining that the attack on Ukraine by top energy producer Russia, followed by Western sanctions, caused the surge.

Allies are "coming together to deny Putin the ability to weaponize his energy resources against American families, and families and democracies around the world," he said.

Biden also aimed strikingly tough comments at oil companies, which he said were hoarding supply.

"This is not the time to sit on record profits," he said. "Provide some relief for your customers, not investors and executives." Oil prices fell sharply even on initial reports of the plan, which came as the OPEC+ group of petroleum exporters decided to raise output only modestly despite the jump in crude prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Congressional Republicans were unimpressed by Biden's move, issuing a statement that the oil reserves were not meant to be used as a "political Hail Mary" and only in "national security emergencies and major weather events." - Fallout from Russia sanctions - The release dwarfs earlier uses of the strategic stockpile announced by the Biden administration in tandem with other countries on March 1 following the Russian attack, and also last year in response to rising inflation.

Despite a strongly rebounding economy and rapidly receding Covid-19 pandemic, Biden is getting little credit from voters, who instead blame him for rising prices everywhere from the supermarket to car dealerships.

Supply chain snags related to the different pace of economic recoveries around the world are part of the inflation phenomenon. Also underlying the politically perilous trend are ever higher fuel costs, which in turn push up prices for transport of almost all goods.

For US motorists, the price shock as they fill cars is a constant irritation. "I did this," reads a sticker featuring a picture of Biden that has been fixed next to pump handles in many stations.

Gasoline prices currently stand at an average of $4.23 a gallon, up 47 percent from their level a year ago.

Oil prices surged close to $140 a barrel in March. Prices have retreated somewhat since the United States banned Russian energy imports on March 8, but have lingered above $100 a barrel most of the subsequent period.

Related Topics

Attack Weather World Ukraine Russia White House Oil Car Vladimir Putin Hail Mary Price United States March November Democrats Congress Market All From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

1 hour ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

1 hour ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

1 hour ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

1 hour ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.