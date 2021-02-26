Biden says US Covid vaccinations 'weeks ahead of schedule'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday celebrated 50 million Covid-19 vaccines administered since he took over, saying the rollout is now "weeks ahead of schedule."Biden came into office promising 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days, something critics said was an insufficiently ambitious target, but the White House says it now on track easily to exceed.

"We're moving in the right direction despite the mess we inherited," Biden said, noting that the pace of the rollout had "doubled" during his six weeks in power.