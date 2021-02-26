UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Covid Vaccinations 'weeks Ahead Of Schedule'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden says US Covid vaccinations 'weeks ahead of schedule'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday celebrated 50 million Covid-19 vaccines administered since he took over, saying the rollout is now "weeks ahead of schedule."Biden came into office promising 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days, something critics said was an insufficiently ambitious target, but the White House says it now on track easily to exceed.

"We're moving in the right direction despite the mess we inherited," Biden said, noting that the pace of the rollout had "doubled" during his six weeks in power.

Related Topics

White House Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

2 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

2 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

2 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

2 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.