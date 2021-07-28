UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Must 'do Better' On Covid Vaccinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden says US must 'do better' on Covid vaccinations

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans "still need to do better" on Covid-19 vaccinations, as US health authorities tightened mask guidelines for parts of the country where infections are surging once again.

In a statement following the move by the Centers for Disease Control to require the vaccinated to mask up indoors in high-risk areas, Biden said he would lay out new steps on Thursday to overcome a lag in vaccinations.

In a separate address to the US intelligence community, when asked about a possible vaccine mandate for US Federal workers, Biden replied: "That's under consideration right now."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

