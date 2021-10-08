Biden says US unemployment drop signals 'recovery is moving forward'

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden put a gloss on disappointing job creation figures Friday by focusing on a drop in unemployment, which he said marks a "sign that our recovery is moving forward.

"While the number of new jobs last month was far below expectations, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent -- below five percent for the first time since March 2020, Biden said.

"The monthly totals bounce around, but if you take a look at the trend, it's solid," he said of the job creation numbers. "When you take a step back and look at what's happening, we're actually making real progress."