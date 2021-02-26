Biden Says US Will 'never' Accept 'aggressive' Russia's Ukraine Annexation
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:20 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States will "never" accept Russia's annexation of part of Ukraine seven years ago.
"The United States does not and will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia's aggressive acts," Biden said in a statement marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Crimea.