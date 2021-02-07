UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says US Won't Lift Sanctions To Bring Iran To Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

Biden says US won't lift sanctions to bring Iran to talks

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said he won't lift sanctions against Iran as long as the Islamic republic is not adhering to its nuclear deal commitments.

Asked whether he would halt sanctions to convince Iran to return to the bargaining table, Biden offered a clear reply in a CBS interview aired Sunday: "No.

" The journalist then asked if the Iranians would first have to stop enriching uranium, which drew an affirmative nod from Biden.

The 2015 landmark deal has been hanging by a thread since Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it in 2018 and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Tehran a year later suspended its compliance with most key nuclear commitments to the deal.

The Biden administration has expressed willingness to return to the deal, but insisted that Tehran first resume full compliance.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Trump Tehran Sunday 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

42 minutes ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

57 minutes ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.